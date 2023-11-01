A game at the Mercer Bears is up next for the Georgia State Panthers (4-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Georgia State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Mercer A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 BYU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Toccoa Falls H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Arkansas State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Southern Miss A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 South Alabama A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Georgia Southern H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Appalachian State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia Southern A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Marshall A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Coastal Carolina A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Appalachian State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Troy H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Louisiana A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Georgia State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mercer Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hawkins Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Georgia State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Lucas Taylor 8 14.0 2.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 38.9% (44-113) 25.5% (12-47)
Toneari Lane 8 13.3 2.3 1.0 0.4 0.1 34.3% (34-99) 35.4% (23-65)
Jay'Den Turner 8 11.6 8.5 1.0 1.4 0.3 48.6% (34-70) 38.5% (10-26)
Dwon Odom 8 10.9 4.8 4.5 0.9 0.5 50.7% (34-67) 50.0% (2-4)
Leslie Nkereuwem 8 7.0 4.5 0.6 0.8 0.3 57.6% (19-33) -

