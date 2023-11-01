Georgia Southern's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Eagles are currently 6-2) on Monday, December 11 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Chicago State Cougars.

Upcoming Georgia Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Chicago State A 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Charleston Southern H 11:00 AM
Tue, Dec 19 Hampton H 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Longwood A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Texas State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Troy H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UL Monroe H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Appalachian State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Old Dominion H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 JMU A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Appalachian State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Georgia State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Marshall H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Coastal Carolina A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia State A 1:00 PM

Georgia Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Chicago State Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jones Convocation Center

Top Georgia Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Terren Ward 8 21.5 10.3 2.4 2.4 0.8 46.5% (66-142) 36.8% (14-38)
Simone James 8 12.0 4.8 1.8 2.4 0.8 54.4% (43-79) 20.0% (3-15)
Eden Johnson 7 7.9 5.6 1.0 1.4 0.7 40.7% (22-54) 12.5% (2-16)
Ja'Nya Love-Hill 8 6.0 2.0 3.8 1.0 0.1 36.2% (17-47) 18.2% (2-11)
Zaria Johnson 8 5.9 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 40.6% (13-32) 35.7% (5-14)

