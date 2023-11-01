Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Georgia Southern Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Georgia Southern Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Georgia Southern team leaders

Want to buy Terren Ward's jersey? Or another Georgia Southern player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Terren Ward 8 21.5 10.3 2.4 2.4 0.8 Simone James 8 12.0 4.8 1.8 2.4 0.8 Eden Johnson 7 7.9 5.6 1.0 1.4 0.7 Ja'Nya Love-Hill 8 6.0 2.0 3.8 1.0 0.1 Zaria Johnson 8 5.9 2.0 0.5 1.0 0.5 Lydia Freeman 8 5.6 4.6 0.1 0.1 0.5 Torrion Starks 7 6.3 3.4 1.3 1.3 0.0 Diamond Stokes 8 4.0 3.6 0.0 0.3 0.4 D'Shara Booker 8 3.8 3.8 0.6 0.6 0.3 Constance Thomas 8 2.9 0.9 1.4 0.9 0.0

Georgia Southern season stats

Georgia Southern has put together a 6-2 record on the season so far.

The Eagles are a perfect 5-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

Georgia Southern beat the No. 136-ranked (according to the RPI) Detroit Mercy Titans, 81-59, on November 25, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Eagles, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Georgia Southern has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Georgia Southern games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 11 Chicago State A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Charleston Southern H 11:00 AM Tue, Dec 19 Hampton H 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Longwood A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Texas State A 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Georgia Southern this season.

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.