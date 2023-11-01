It's not enough to simply be a fan of Georgia Southern. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Eagles by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Georgia Southern Eagles jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Georgia Southern team leaders

Want to buy Deuce Dean's jersey? Or another Georgia Southern player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Deuce Dean 6 12.7 2.3 2.0 1.2 0.2 Tyren Moore 7 9.6 1.9 2.0 0.6 0.0 Jamar Franklin 7 9.6 2.7 0.0 1.0 0.1 Malik Tidwell 7 6.7 1.7 0.7 0.7 0.0 Avantae Parker 7 6.4 5.1 0.6 0.7 0.3 Mannie Harris 6 6.5 0.8 0.7 0.3 0.0 Nate Brafford 7 4.3 3.4 0.9 1.0 0.7 Cam Bryant 4 7.3 3.8 0.8 1.0 0.3 Collin Kuhl 6 4.2 3.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 Carlos Curry 7 3.1 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.7

Georgia Southern season stats

Georgia Southern has failed to win a game this season (0-7).

Georgia Southern has zero victories against Division 1 teams this season.

This season, the Eagles haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia Southern has three games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Eagles? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Georgia Southern games

Check out the Eagles in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Jacksonville H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 North Florida A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Tennessee A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UNC Wilmington H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 FGCU N 6:00 PM

Check out the Eagles this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.