Georgia (7-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 1:30 PM ET, at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Upcoming Georgia games
Georgia's next matchup information
- Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Location: Stegeman Coliseum
Top Georgia players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Javyn Nicholson
|9
|15.8
|8.9
|0.8
|0.9
|0.7
|44.0% (55-125)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Zoesha Smith
|9
|12.8
|5.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.6
|47.6% (49-103)
|25.0% (1-4)
|De'Mauri Flournoy
|9
|10.0
|1.6
|1.4
|1.1
|0.0
|34.9% (30-86)
|31.3% (15-48)
|Asia Avinger
|9
|6.4
|2.4
|3.4
|1.7
|0.2
|37.3% (22-59)
|40.9% (9-22)
|Taniyah Thompson
|9
|6.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|42.1% (24-57)
|0.0% (0-13)
