It's not enough to simply be a fan of Georgia. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Georgia Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Georgia team leaders

Want to buy Noah Thomasson's jersey? Or another Georgia player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Noah Thomasson 7 13.4 3.6 2.1 0.4 0.0 Jabri Abdur-Rahim 7 13.1 3.3 0.1 0.7 0.0 Justin Hill 7 8.4 1.3 2.7 0.6 0.0 RJ Melendez 7 8.1 4.7 1.0 1.4 0.1 Silas Demary Jr. 7 8.0 4.3 2.6 1.9 0.1 Blue Cain 7 6.4 1.9 0.4 0.4 0.4 Russel Tchewa 7 5.6 5.9 0.6 0.0 0.4 Jalen DeLoach 7 4.0 4.6 0.7 0.4 0.4 Frank Anselem 5 2.4 1.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 6 1.5 2.2 0.5 0.2 1.0

Georgia season stats

Georgia has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Bulldogs are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Georgia's signature win of the season came against the Florida State Seminoles, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to the RPI. Georgia registered the 68-66 road win on November 29.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Bulldogs are winless in one game.

Georgia has five games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Georgia games

Check out the Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Mercer H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Georgia Tech H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 High Point H 5:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Mount St. Mary's H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 North Florida H 3:00 PM

Check out the Bulldogs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.