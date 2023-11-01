Do you live and breathe all things Jacksonville Jaguars? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your pride for Foyesade Oluokun and the Jaguars. For more details, including updated stats for Oluokun, continue reading.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Foyesade Oluokun and Jaguars jerseys and other gear!

Foyesade Oluokun 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 101 7.0 2.0 1 5

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Oluokun Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Colts 0.0 0.0 13 0 1 Week 2 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Texans 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 4 Falcons 0.0 3.0 9 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Colts 0.0 1.0 15 0 2 Week 7 @Saints 0.0 0.0 14 1 2 Week 8 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 10 49ers 2.0 3.0 9 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Foyesade Oluokun's Next Game

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Titans -6.5

Titans -6.5 Over/Under: 40 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes