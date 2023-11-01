The next time that Trae Young (27.2 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) hit the hardwood in the 2023-24 season, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, they will be playing the Philadelphia 76ers in a road matchup.

If you're looking to catch the Atlanta Hawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Atlanta games

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Atlanta's next matchup information

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Broadcast: NBCS-PH, BSSE

NBCS-PH, BSSE Favorite: Philadelphia -9.5

Philadelphia -9.5 Total: 235.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Atlanta's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Atlanta players

Shop for Atlanta gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Trae Young 19 27.2 2.8 10.6 1.5 0.1 41.2% (157-381) 35.2% (58-165) Dejounte Murray 20 20.0 4.4 5.3 1.8 0.3 45.4% (152-335) 38.5% (45-117) Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 16.0 3.2 2.3 1.4 0.4 45.5% (116-255) 39.2% (62-158) De'Andre Hunter 20 14.3 4.1 1.4 0.9 0.4 44.7% (96-215) 35.8% (34-95) Saddiq Bey 20 12.8 5.9 1.2 1.1 0.2 51.4% (93-181) 40.7% (37-91)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.