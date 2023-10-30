The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Stamkos has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

