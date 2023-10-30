Lightning vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) take on the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning took down the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their last outing, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Lightning vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-165)
|Kraken (+135)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have put together a 3-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 62.3%.
- In five of eight matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info
Lightning vs. Kraken Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|29 (9th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|24 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (27th)
|9 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (16th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (12th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 29 this season.
- The Lightning rank 12th in total goals against, conceding three goals per game (24 total) in league action.
- With a +5 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
