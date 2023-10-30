Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Amalie Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Kraken's Vince Dunn.

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Tampa Bay, Kucherov has 11 points in eight games (six goals, five assists).

Brayden Point has picked up 10 points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding eight assists.

Victor Hedman's nine points this season are via one goal and eight assists.

Matt Tomkins' record is 0-1-0. He has conceded four goals (4.1 goals against average) and racked up 33 saves with an .892% save percentage (46th in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn is a top offensive contributor for his club with seven points (0.8 per game), as he has scored one goal and six assists in nine games (playing 23:48 per game).

With seven total points (0.8 per game), including two goals and five assists through nine contests, Oliver Bjorkstrand is key for Seattle's attack.

This season, Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has six points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and two assists (fifth).

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league), with 103 total saves, while giving up 12 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 0-4-0 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Lightning vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 9th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.22 28th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 24th 28.6 Shots 30.7 18th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 32.1 23rd 4th 32.14% Power Play % 20% 15th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

