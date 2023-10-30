The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-2) host the Seattle Kraken (2-5-2) at Amalie Arena on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW. The Lightning defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-0 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Monday's game.

Lightning vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are -2-2 in overtime contests on their way to a 4-2-2 overall record.

In the three games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-0-2 record (good for four points).

Tampa Bay finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 4-1-1 in the six games when they have scored three or more goals (to register nine points).

In the three games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it registered four points after finishing 2-1-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-2-2 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 8th 3.63 Goals Scored 2.22 28th 12th 3 Goals Allowed 3.33 23rd 24th 28.6 Shots 30.7 18th 28th 34.8 Shots Allowed 32.1 23rd 4th 32.14% Power Play % 20% 14th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Lightning vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSUN, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

