Coming off a victory last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Seattle Kraken (who lost their previous game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Kraken Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Lightning's 29 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 22 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 8 6 5 11 9 4 0% Brayden Point 8 2 8 10 2 2 46.6% Victor Hedman 8 1 8 9 6 1 - Steven Stamkos 6 3 5 8 2 1 42.6% Brandon Hagel 8 5 3 8 1 2 50%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 30 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 20 goals this season (2.2 per game), 22nd in the league.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.0 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (20 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players