Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Murray, in his most recent game (October 29 win against the Bucks), put up 15 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+132)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.0.

Allowing 12.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 33 11 5 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.