In the Week 8 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zay Jones score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Jones' eight grabs (on 18 targets) have led to 78 yards receiving (26 per game) and two scores.

Jones has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in three games, one apiece on two occasions.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

