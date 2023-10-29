Will Zay Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 8?
In the Week 8 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zay Jones score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)
- Jones' eight grabs (on 18 targets) have led to 78 yards receiving (26 per game) and two scores.
- Jones has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in three games, one apiece on two occasions.
Zay Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
