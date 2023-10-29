Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 102 per game.

On 96 carries, Allgeier has piled up 301 yards (43 ypg) with two rushing scores. Additionally, Allgeier has tacked on nine receptions for 85 yards (12.1 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Titans

Allgeier vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Titans have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Opponents of the Titans have totaled three touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Titans' defense is fifth in the league in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

The Falcons have passed 51.5% of the time and run 48.5% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 96 of his team's 216 total rushing attempts this season (44.4%).

Allgeier has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this year and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

He has 20 red zone carries for 50.0% of the team share (his team runs on 56.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 17 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

