Trevor Lawrence was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Lawrence's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Trevor Lawrence and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 8, Lawrence is averaging 234.7 passing yards per game (1,643 total). Other season stats include eight TD passes, three interceptions and a 67.4% completion percentage (161-for-239), plus 41 carries for 206 yards.

Keep an eye on Lawrence's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Lawrence 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 161 239 67.4% 1,643 8 3 6.9 41 206 0

Lawrence Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Colts 24 32 241 2 1 7 21 0 Week 2 Chiefs 22 41 216 0 0 5 26 0 Week 3 Texans 27 40 279 1 1 3 12 0 Week 4 Falcons 23 30 207 1 0 8 42 0 Week 5 @Bills 25 37 315 1 0 7 31 0 Week 6 Colts 20 30 181 2 1 3 15 0 Week 7 @Saints 20 29 204 1 0 8 59 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.