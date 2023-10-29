Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 142.3 per game.

Etienne has recorded a team-best 504 yards on the ground after receiving 127 attempts (72 ypg). He has scored seven rushing TDs. Etienne has also caught 24 passes for 196 yards (28 ypg).

Etienne vs. the Steelers

Etienne vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games The Steelers have let two opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Steelers this season.

The run defense of the Steelers is allowing 142.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

Opponents of the Steelers have totaled four touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Steelers' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Jaguars Player Previews

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his seven opportunities this season (42.9%).

The Jaguars pass on 54.0% of their plays and run on 46.0%. They are eighth in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 127 of his team's 207 total rushing attempts this season (61.4%).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in four games this year, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 41.2% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 13 red zone carries for 52.0% of the team share (his team runs on 56.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-120)

Etienne Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this year, Etienne has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has 11.9% of his team's target share (29 targets on 243 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (85th in league play), averaging 196 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Etienne, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 26 ATT / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

