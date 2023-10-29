Kyle Pitts Week 8 Preview vs. the Titans
Kyle Pitts will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Pitts has put up a 298-yard campaign thus} far (42.6 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 25 passes out of 43 targets.
Pitts vs. the Titans
- Pitts vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- Tennessee has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.
- Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 237 yards per game this season, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.
- So far this season, the Titans have surrendered six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks fourth among NFL teams.
Falcons Player Previews
Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Titans
- Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)
Pitts Receiving Insights
- In five of seven games this year, Pitts has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Pitts has 18.8% of his team's target share (43 targets on 229 passing attempts).
- He has been targeted 43 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (80th in NFL).
- Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.
- He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).
- Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).
Pitts' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Buccaneers
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs
