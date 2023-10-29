Jonnu Smith has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Smith has put together 309 receiving yards (after 28 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 35 times, and posts 44.1 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Titans

Smith vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 49 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Tennessee has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Smith will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 237 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Titans have scored six touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Titans' defense is fourth in the league in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Smith has received 15.3% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

Smith, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Smith has been targeted five times in the red zone (16.1% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

