The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and the Steelers.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 2.5 41 -145 +120

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's games this year have an average total of 45, four more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this season (75%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Jacksonville has a record of 3-1 (75%).

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers and their opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in three of six games this season.

Pittsburgh has a 41.3-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.3 more points than this game's total.

The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup four times this year (4-2-0).

The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won four of those games.

Pittsburgh is undefeated in three games this season when it is the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 24.7 8 20.9 19 45 5 7 Steelers 17.2 29 21.2 10 41.3 3 6

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.

In Jacksonville's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by a total of 27 points this season (3.8 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 24 points on the year (four per game).

Steelers

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall over its last three contests.

None of the Steelers' past three contests have hit the over.

The Jaguars have scored a total of 27 more points than their opponents this year (3.8 per game), while the Steelers have been outscored by 24 points (four per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 45.1 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 25 24.7 ATS Record 5-2-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-1 2-0

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.3 39.5 43 Implied Team Total AVG 22.2 21.3 23 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 2-1 2-0

