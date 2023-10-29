On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to prolong their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2). For this game, an over/under of 41 has been set.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Jaguars can be found below before they face the Steelers. Before the Steelers play the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-2.5) 40.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights

So far this season, Jacksonville has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of Jacksonville's seven games with a set total.

Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-2-0.

The Steelers' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-0.

One of Pittsburgh's six games has gone over the point total.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Travis Etienne - - 62.5 (-115) - 21.5 (-115) - Christian Kirk - - - - 53.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 234.5 (-115) 1.5 (+110) 18.5 (-115) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

