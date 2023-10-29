Jaguars vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
On Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium, the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to prolong their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2). For this game, an over/under of 41 has been set.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Jaguars can be found below before they face the Steelers. Before the Steelers play the Jaguars, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.
Jaguars vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|41
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-2.5)
|40.5
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- So far this season, Jacksonville has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread.
- The teams have hit the over in four of Jacksonville's seven games with a set total.
- Pittsburgh's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-2-0.
- The Steelers' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-0.
- One of Pittsburgh's six games has gone over the point total.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44.5 (-115)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|62.5 (-115)
|-
|21.5 (-115)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|53.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|234.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|18.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
