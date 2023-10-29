The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) team on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up 3.5 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers allow (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 47.2 fewer yards per game (336.3) than the Steelers allow per outing (383.5).

Jacksonville rushes for 113.4 yards per game, 28.9 fewer than the 142.3 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

This year, the Jaguars have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers have takeaways (12).

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score more points away from home (29 per game) than they do overall (24.7), but they also allow more (21.7 per game) than overall (20.9).

The Jaguars pick up 382 yards per game away from home (45.7 more than overall), and allow 358.3 away from home (3.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Jaguars pick up more rushing yards (138 per game) than they do overall (113.4). They also allow fewer rushing yards in road games (68.7) than they do overall (80.6).

The Jaguars convert 36.6% of third downs away from home (2.6% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 23.8% of third downs on the road (11.6% less than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Buffalo W 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans W 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS

