Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Acrisure Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) are dealing with eight players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Jaguars won 31-24 over the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers' last game was a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Knee Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Walker Little OL Knee Questionable Brandon Scherff OL Ankle Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Gregory Junior CB Hamstring Out Davon Hamilton DT Back Full Participation In Practice Andre Cisco S Hamstring Questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Herbig OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cole Holcomb LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Patrick Peterson CB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable James Pierre CB Ankle Questionable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Heel Limited Participation In Practice Larry Ogunjobi DT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Joey Porter Jr. CB Calf Questionable

Jaguars vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

Jaguars Season Insights

Offensively, the Jaguars rank 14th in the NFL with 336.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in total defense (354.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are averaging 24.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 16th, surrendering 20.9 points per game.

The Jaguars sport the 14th-ranked passing offense this year (222.9 passing yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking second-worst with 273.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville has the 13th-ranked offense this season in terms of rushing yards (113.4 per game), and has been better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 80.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars have the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +6, forcing 16 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (17th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)

Jaguars (-1.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-130), Steelers (+110)

Jaguars (-130), Steelers (+110) Total: 41 points

