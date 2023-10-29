According to our computer model, the Jacksonville Jaguars will beat the Pittsburgh Steelers when they square off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL with 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (354.4 points allowed per contest). The Steelers have been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-worst in total offense (273.5 total yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (383.5 total yards allowed per game).

Jaguars vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 1.5) Toss Up (41) Jaguars 22, Steelers 21

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars a 56.5% chance to win.

Jacksonville is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

A total of four out of seven Jacksonville games this season have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 41, four points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Steelers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Steelers based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

Pittsburgh has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Steelers have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total just once this season.

The average total for Steelers games is 41.3 points, 0.3 more than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 24.7 20.9 21.5 20.3 29 21.7 Pittsburgh 17.2 21.2 16.7 20.7 17.7 21.7

