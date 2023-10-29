Jacksonville (5-2) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Jaguars favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Jaguars' upcoming matchup against Steelers, see the column below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Jaguars have been winning four times, have been losing two times, and have been tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Steelers have been losing after the first quarter four times and have been tied two times in six games this year.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Out of six games this season, the Steelers have won the third quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and tied one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Steelers have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in four games.

Jaguars vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Jaguars have led five times (5-0 in those games) and have trailed two times (0-2).

This season, the Steelers have been leading after the first half in one game (1-0 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in five games (3-2).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jaguars have won the second half in four games and have lost the second half in three games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.7 points on average in the second half.

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

