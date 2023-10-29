How to Watch the Hawks vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) on October 29, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks shot 48.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.6% the Bucks' opponents shot last season.
- Atlanta went 33-24 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Hawks were the 10th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Bucks finished 11th.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 113.3 the Bucks allowed.
- Atlanta went 36-22 last season when it scored more than 113.3 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks scored 119.6 points per game last season, 2.4 more than they averaged on the road (117.2).
- The Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game at home last season, and 118.9 away.
- At home, the Hawks knocked down 10.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged away (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) too.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
