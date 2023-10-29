The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are listed as slight favorites (-2.5) against the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. An over/under of 35.5 points has been set for this game.

Before the Falcons meet the Titans, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Falcons.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 8 Odds

Atlanta vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Titans Betting Insights

Atlanta has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.

One of Atlanta's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.

Tennessee has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Drake London - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Kyle Pitts - - - - 32.5 (-118) - Desmond Ridder 217.5 (-115) 1.5 (+140) - - - - Bijan Robinson - - 49.5 (-115) - 26.5 (-111) - Jonnu Smith - - - - 31.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.