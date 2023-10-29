Falcons vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are listed as slight favorites (-2.5) against the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. An over/under of 35.5 points has been set for this game.
Before the Falcons meet the Titans, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Titans can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Falcons.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Falcons vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-146
|+124
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Eagles vs Commanders
- Click here for Bears vs Chargers
- Click here for Patriots vs Dolphins
Atlanta vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Falcons vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.
- One of Atlanta's seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
- Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Tennessee has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.
Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Drake London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-115)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32.5 (-118)
|-
|Desmond Ridder
|217.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+140)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|26.5 (-111)
|-
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-111)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.