The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Titans surrender (19.5).

The Falcons average only two more yards per game (341), than the Titans give up per outing (339).

Atlanta rushes for 124.3 yards per game, 22.3 more than the 102 Tennessee allows per contest.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Titans' takeaways (5).

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score fewer points in road games (9.7 per game) than they do overall (16.4), but also allow fewer in away games (18.7 per game) than overall (19).

The Falcons accumulate 290.3 yards per game in road games (50.7 fewer than overall), and allow 329 on the road (43.6 more than overall).

The Falcons pick up fewer rushing yards in road games (109 per game) than they do overall (124.3), and give up more (97.7 per game) than overall (95.3).

The Falcons convert more third downs away from home (43.6%) than they do overall (39.8%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (37.5%) than overall (33.7%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Houston W 21-19 FOX 10/15/2023 Washington L 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX

