Falcons vs. Titans Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Check out player props for the Falcons' and Titans' biggest contributors in this matchup.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|11.5 (-138)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|218.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derrick Henry
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|-
|-
|17.5 (-106)
|Treylon Burks
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Will Levis
|155.5 (-113)
|-
|-
