The Tennessee Titans (2-4) will look to upset the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 35 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Falcons against the Titans is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Falcons vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.3 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Titans have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Titans have won the third quarter in four games, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost two times, and tied one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' six games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time.

Falcons vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in five games (2-3).

At the completion of the first half, the Titans have had the lead two times and have been behind four times.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Falcons have won the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Titans have won the second half in three games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

