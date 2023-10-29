How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Today's Eredivisie schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Feyenoord Rotterdam and FC Twente Enschede.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Eredivisie action.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs Feyenoord Rotterdam
Feyenoord Rotterdam journeys to face FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 7:15 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Feyenoord Rotterdam (+105)
- Underdog: FC Twente Enschede (+245)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax
Ajax makes the trip to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: PSV Eindhoven (-330)
- Underdog: Ajax (+750)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch FC Volendam vs Excelsior Rotterdam
Excelsior Rotterdam makes the trip to match up with FC Volendam at Kras Stadion in Volendam.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Excelsior Rotterdam (+135)
- Underdog: FC Volendam (+175)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch AZ Alkmaar vs NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen travels to take on AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.
- Game Time: 11:45 AM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AZ Alkmaar (-380)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
