Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Patterson's stats can be found on this page.
On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 11 rushes for 56 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has two catches on two targets for 13 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|11
|56
|0
|5.1
|2
|2
|13
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
