The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has totaled 368 yards on 27 receptions with two TDs, averaging 52.6 yards per game.

In two of seven games this year, Ridley has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0

