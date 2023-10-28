With Week 9 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 29-17 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Mercer

Mercer Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Furman

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 29-17 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Chattanooga

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-2 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 34-3 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ VMI

@ VMI Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Mercer

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 110th

110th Last Game: W 31-17 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Western Carolina

@ Western Carolina Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 27-14 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: L 27-14 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 34-3 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-8 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: L 31-17 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-7 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 17-13 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

