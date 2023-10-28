A pair of college football's toughest defenses clash when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) carry the country's third-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), with the No. 20 defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are major, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Ohio State is 4-2-1 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season.

Wisconsin is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.