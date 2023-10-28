Mercer vs. Western Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and Mercer Bears square off at 2:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Catamounts. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Mercer vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Western Carolina (-15.8)
|54.3
|Western Carolina 35, Mercer 19
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Mercer Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears went 7-4-0 ATS last year.
- Last year, eight Bears games went over the point total.
Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)
- The Catamounts went 7-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Catamounts games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bears vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Carolina
|37.9
|28.7
|41.3
|19
|35.3
|36
|Mercer
|23.6
|23.5
|31.8
|16
|15
|39
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.