The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) square off in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are big, 14.5-point favorites. The point total for the game is set at 48.5.

Georgia has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 510.0 yards per game) and total defense (sixth-best with 262.6 yards allowed per game) this season. With 29.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida ranks 64th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 34th, surrendering 20.0 points per game.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -110 -110 48.5 -115 -105 -650 +450

Georgia Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Bulldogs have been top-25 over the last three games with 236.3 total yards allowed per game (11th-best). They haven't played as well offensively, with 528.3 total yards per game (10th-worst).

While the Bulldogs rank 18th-best in scoring offense over the last three games (38.3 points per game), they've been less productive on defense with 17.7 points allowed per game (37th-ranked).

Over the last three games, Georgia has been firing on all cylinders in terms of passing. During that three-game stretch, it ranks ninth-best with 338.0 passing yards per game and 20th-best on defense with 139.0 passing yards allowed per contest.

With an average of 190.3 rushing yards per game on offense and 97.3 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, the Bulldogs rank 65th and 36th, respectively, during that period.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their past three contests.

Georgia has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has covered the spread once in seven games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Four of Georgia's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Georgia has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Georgia has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 2,152 yards (307.4 ypg) on 173-of-235 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 80 times for 460 yards (65.7 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 36 times for 196 yards (28.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes while averaging 47.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has racked up 31 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson has racked up 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Georgia's leading tackler, Smael Mondon Jr., has 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tykee Smith leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 26 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

