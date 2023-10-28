The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and seventh-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game). Florida has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 311.7 total yards per game (17th-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by piling up 421.7 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Georgia vs. Florida Key Statistics

Georgia Florida 510 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.7 (58th) 262.6 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (14th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.9 (82nd) 337.7 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (32nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (127th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 2,152 yards (307.4 ypg) on 173-of-235 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 80 times for 460 yards (65.7 per game), scoring six times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 196 yards (28 per game) with three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 catches for 566 yards (80.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes for 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 31 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 1,872 yards on 169-of-222 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 85 times for 438 yards (62.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has compiled 407 yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's 624 receiving yards (89.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions on 56 targets with three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put together a 251-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 32 targets.

Arlis Boardingham's 21 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

