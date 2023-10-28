The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 64.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 64.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • North Carolina has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

