The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 64.5 -450 +333 FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 64.5 -480 +360

Week 9 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

North Carolina has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

