Ariya Jutanugarn is in 40th place, at -2, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a bet on Ariya Jutanugarn at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Ariya Jutanugarn Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished better than par on 15 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Jutanugarn has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Jutanugarn has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

Jutanugarn has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Jutanugarn will attempt to continue her streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 27 -4 283 0 17 3 4 $819,035

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Jutanugarn has played in the past year has been eight yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Jutanugarn shot better than just 27% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Jutanugarn fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Jutanugarn carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Jutanugarn's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average (7.3).

At that last outing, Jutanugarn had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Jutanugarn ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Jutanugarn bettered the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Jutanugarn's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

