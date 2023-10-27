In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

LaFayette High School at Coahulla Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA Conference: 3A - Region 6

3A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll County Central High School at Northwest Whitfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Tunnel Hill, GA

Tunnel Hill, GA Conference: 4A - Region 7

4A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dalton High School at Cartersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA Conference: 5A - Region 7

5A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedartown High School at Southeast Whitfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA Conference: 4A - Region 7

4A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Christian Heritage