Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
LaFayette High School at Coahulla Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll County Central High School at Northwest Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Tunnel Hill, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dalton High School at Cartersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedartown High School at Southeast Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
