In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Whitfield County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    LaFayette High School at Coahulla Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dalton, GA
    • Conference: 3A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carroll County Central High School at Northwest Whitfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Tunnel Hill, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dalton High School at Cartersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Cartersville, GA
    • Conference: 5A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedartown High School at Southeast Whitfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dalton, GA
    • Conference: 4A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Christian Heritage

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dalton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

