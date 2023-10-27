Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Stewart County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Gwinnett County
  • Peach County
  • Cook County
  • Richmond County
  • Tift County
  • Paulding County
  • Rockdale County
  • Bibb County
  • Fulton County
  • Clarke County

    • Stewart County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Calhoun County High School at Stewart County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lumpkin, GA
    • Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.