Jalen Johnson's Atlanta Hawks match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 116-110 loss against the Hornets, Johnson tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per contest last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.0 rebounds per game last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Knicks conceded 25.1 per contest last year, ranking them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.0 makes per contest.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 4 0 1 1 0 1 0 1/20/2023 5 3 1 0 1 0 0 12/7/2022 14 6 3 1 1 0 0 11/2/2022 12 0 4 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.