The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) go up against the New York Knicks (0-1) at State Farm Arena on October 27, 2023.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 48.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.2% the Knicks' opponents shot last season.

Atlanta put together a 32-20 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks ranked third in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Hawks ranked ninth.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

Atlanta went 36-22 last season when it scored more than 113.1 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 away.

At home, the Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (118.9).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks made more 3-pointers on the road (10.8 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.7%) than at home (34.7%).

