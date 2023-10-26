Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the Sun Belt.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia State Panthers at Georgia Southern Eagles
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at UL Monroe Warhawks
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at South Alabama Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Troy Trojans at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at James Madison Dukes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
