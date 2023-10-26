The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Waltteri Merela score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Waltteri Merela score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Merela stats and insights

  • Merela is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Merela has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

