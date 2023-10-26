Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Hedman's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Victor Hedman vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman's plus-minus this season, in 24:37 per game on the ice, is -2.

Hedman has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Hedman has a point in five of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of seven games this year, Hedman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Hedman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

