Can we count on Tanner Jeannot lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Jeannot scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Jeannot has zero points on the power play.

Jeannot's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

