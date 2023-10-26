The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 13:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Through five games played this season, Stamkos has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Stamkos has a point in four of five games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Stamkos has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of five games played.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 57.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.